Your Voice: Lebanon mayor talks new city regulations, benefits major fast food developments could soon bring

Lebanon Mayor Rick Bell is working to balance rapid growth with preserving the city's character as residents express concerns about development and parking challenges in the downtown area.

During a recent community listening session at Lebanon Coffee House, residents voiced worries about the transformation of rural areas into housing developments and limited downtown parking availability.

"It's like, I don't like that all the country property and acreage is just turning into so much housing," said Brooke Seabright, owner of Lebanon Coffee House.

Another resident described parking frustrations, saying the limited spaces mean "you drive around for 10 minutes, 20 minutes, and you're like, I can't find anything."

In response to these concerns, Bell outlined the city's efforts to manage development while maintaining Lebanon's identity.

"Well, from a city perspective, we have placed over 30 regulations on development in the past five years," Bell said.

Among these regulations is tree preservation, which requires developers to maintain existing tree cover when building in neighborhoods. The city has also closed loopholes by mandating developers provide usable open space.

"There's a regulation that says you have to provide usable open space," Bell said.

The space must accommodate trails and playgrounds where residents "can actually enjoy the space," Bell said.

Rather than expanding through annexation, city leaders are focusing on existing properties within Lebanon's boundaries. Over the past two years, the council has only annexed two pieces of property.

"So it really slowed down going out and getting bigger," Bell said.

"And so I think that's important people know that that we're really focused on what we already have."

As more people move to the area, new businesses are taking notice. Whataburger and In-and-Out Burger are among the companies eyeing Wilson County for future locations.

The growth brings employment opportunities that distinguish Lebanon from other communities. While the city's population is 51,000, it swells to about 60,000 during the day as people commute to work in Lebanon.

"Now we also have people who commute, but people come here," Bell said. "And that makes us different."

Bell emphasized that Lebanon's appeal stems from its community-focused atmosphere.

"The fact that people come here to establish families, people come here to establish businesses, they come here to go to church and establish a community," Bell said. "And that's really what makes us who we are."

