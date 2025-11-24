Your Voice: Navigating Bellevue's traffic trends and commuting concerns

BELLEVUE, Tenn. (WTVF) — During lunchtime, the kitchen is busy at Voodoo Gumbo restaurant in Bellevue.

The authentic taste of New Orleans has been served up here since 2016.

Co-owner Herb Tassin, a Louisiana native, could have opened this eatery just about anywhere in Nashville, but he chose Bellevue—and not just because it's where he lives today.

"First and foremost just the warmth and support as a business owner that we receive from the community," Herb Tassin said.

It's a community that's, not surprisingly, growing quickly and Tassin told me he welcomes the changes.

"Well I mean nearly all positive. You know of course the residents here are dealing with the same effects that people do anywhere with growth in terms of increased traffic and the very minor inconveniences," Tassin said. "But overall having the community grow like this has just been it's been great for business, great for making new friends in the community."

Not everyone here embraces that kind of optimism, as debates continue surrounding traffic, housing, and zoning changes.

"As a resident of Bellevue, I am requesting that all community-wide zoning matters be deferred," one resident said during a recent Metro Council meeting.

"I'm always concerned about walking anywhere and specifically where we live. There are no sidewalks and the road puts off the there's no shoulder," resident Martha Huenek said.

She cited safety issues in her neighborhood with speeding cars and no sidewalks.

"When my kids were in school, the middle school was less than a half a mile away, or maybe a mile away, but they couldn't walk it because of the dangers," Hueneke said. "But it's just a shame that when the roads were built that they didn't think ahead to have a shoulder."

The long-time Bellevue resident is also worried about new housing developments going up quickly and, by default, bringing more people.

"It's too many people are moving here now. It's great. It's a secret. It's been let out and I'm concerned about the number of townhomes being built. Because it's just that the traffic is insane," Hueneke said.

Insane may be one way to describe the head-spinning growth we've seen throughout Metro Nashville.

So, are local leaders doing a good job managing that growth?

Tassin is somewhat sympathetic because he said there's no perfect recipe to follow.

"I don't know how you would you would evaluate that you know it seems like we're all in uncharted waters," Tassin said.

Your Voice: Bellevue pt. 2

Learn how you can keep track of roadway plans and projects:

Your Voice: How to keep track of Bellevue's road plans and projects

Want to share Your Voice? Email us at NewsChannel5.com