Your Voice: Springfield offering a flurry of 'things to do' resources you may have missed

SPRINGFIELD, Tenn. (WTVF) — Springfield, Tennessee is coined as the community that is "minutes from Nashville... miles from ordinary."

This picturesque city, surrounded by rolling hills and acres of agriculture, serves as the Robertson County seat and is home to about 20,000 people.

It's known for producing the 'world's finest dark-fired tobacco,' which is a major cash crop for area farmers.

Used to, this was the hub where everybody came to buy cigar tobacco.

Springfield sits quietly between two busy interstates and two of the Volunteer State's most populous cities: Nashville and Clarksville.

We visited Springfield around lunchtime on a Thursday; specifically, we stopped by The Depot Bar and Grill, which is aptly named for its spot.

It's located right next to an active rail line, but the trains couldn't drown out the lively conversations.

Every table was full, servers were bustling as a line of patient customers waited for their turn.

Clearly, this small, locally owned eatery serves up more than just delicious, home-cooked meals—it also serves as a social center of sorts, where busy neighbors have a chance to chat.

And they had a lot on their minds, both positive and negative.

"There's nothing for the young people to do here," one resident we spoke to said.

"Yeah, everybody kind of knows everybody in a way, you know, it's not overgrown yet," another person agreed.

"So we have kind of been protected in a little bubble for quite some time, but we're becoming a suburb," Adele Watts, President of Robertson County Chamber of Commerce, added.

The goal of 'Your Voice' is for us to meet you where you live.

We listen to your concerns and learn firsthand about what's happening in your community.

So many friendly folks sharing with us issues and stories that don't always make the daily news.

One common theme in Springfield was a lack of activities and opportunity for young people.

Long time resident Mai Jones told us this issue in particular is frustrating because she sees other nearby communities offering options.

One example she provided, coincidentally, was a place we recently highlighted on our 'Your Voice' tour.

"You see places like Dickson, not as big as ours, and they have nice eating places, shopping places, and what do we have? Mom and Pop, overrated, overpriced," Jones said.

Ms. Jones, who's lived in Springfield for decades, said there's not much here to keep young people from leaving for good.

And we send it all out of money to Clarksville, Hendersonville, to Nashville, when it could be here.

Another woman told us the key to attracting younger Tennesseans to settle in Springfield is growth.

That word can draw emotional, uncomfortable reactions from many in the mid-state these days.

She admitted that Robertson county hasn't seen the rapid growth and development like other spots—but with the reassurance that it's coming.

And that, she said, is an advantage: a chance for leaders to plan ahead and plan responsibly.

"I know it's painful but I do hope to see a few more things that's maybe for kids to do here in the county," the resident said.

Just as we were about to pack up, we actually ran into Adele Watts.

She said she understands the call for for more opportunities for young people but told us that may not be the real problem.

Watts said it's all about messaging andletting folks know that a lot of these opportunities already exist.

"And actually we put out a email newsletter earlier this year that it was titled, There's Nothing Here for the Kids to Do. And there were camps, there were festivals, there were day things," Watts said.

"What people want... and what people are getting... may feel like they're miles apart for some in this quaint community. But the overwhelming optimism and positive spirit served up here -- is a sign these folks will be ready for the challenges -- and work -- ahead. We work really hard to celebrate what makes us so special, which is our agriculture, our agritourism, those type of things. And we try to position all of them in a way that continues to keep us special, make us special, so that we can attract people from out of town."We want to make it easy for you to find those events."

There is also an events calendar available here.