Your Voice: We're back in Gallatin with some answers about housing supply and demand

GALLATIN, Tenn. (WTVF) — Gallatin's population has grown more than nine times larger over the past 75 years, creating both opportunities and challenges for residents and city leadership.

As part of NewsChannel 5's "Your Voice" initiative, I spoke with Mayor Paige Brown about the city's growing pains and her vision for the future of Gallatin.

"Inconvenience, difficulty accepting change. I mean [these are all] things we all experience," Brown said when discussing the challenges of rapid growth.

Residents have expressed concerns about infrastructure problems and housing affordability as the city continues to expand.

"So many people are moving here from out of state, for different reasons and it's honestly with the increase in prices because of shortage in supply, it's keeping local people from being able to stay in the community and that's really sad," Brown said.

According to city records, Gallatin's population in 1950 was just over 5,100 people. Today, that number has swelled to more than 52,000 residents.

The mayor acknowledged there's a delicate balance between creating accessible housing and preserving the area's natural beauty.

"I think one of the biggest complaints that we get is about the high density housing. But at the same time, people say 'No more high density' they'll say 'Preserve our farms.' Well, that is how you preserve land. Cluster your homes, and then preserve large swaths of green space," Brown said.

Preserving Gallatin's historic character is another priority for the mayor. Some buildings in downtown Gallatin have stood for more than a century, and there's a new initiative to redevelop existing structures rather than expanding into undeveloped areas.

"There is a large periphery - peripheral area - that is ripe for new housing opportunities. And that would make great sense. And it would be redevelopment versus taking up the land," Brown said.

Despite the challenges that come with transformation, Mayor Brown remains optimistic about Gallatin's future.

"I certainly feel like growth will have slowed. We will have settled into ourselves. And I think these businesses will really be thriving, you'll see more events, you'll see more robust and meaningful investment. I mean, the things that have come here to Gallatin in recent years is because we're a good community," Brown said.

Residents we spoke with shared both their appreciation for the city and their concerns about its rapid growth.

"People were so nice, it was very welcoming. That's consistent. You drive through the neighborhood and someone who's walking waves... And you wave back," one resident said.

However, another resident expressed that "citizens are just tired of infrastructure problems."

As Gallatin continues to evolve, how the city manages growth directly impacts residents' finances through property values, tax rates, and more.

