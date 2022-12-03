You're invited to watch the moon pass in front of Mars at Austin Peay on Wednesday

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Wednesday, the moon will be passing in front of Mars, and Austin Peay State University's Department of Physics, Engineering and Astronomy is inviting the community to watch the phenomenon from on campus.

The astronomical event is called a "lunar occultation," and children and adult stargazers alike are welcome to watch from the university's observatory, beginning around 8:30 p.m.

The night will feature the use of Austin Peay's 20-inch Ritchey-Chretien telescope — which has the same optical design as NASA's Hubble Telescope, the department said —and professors and students will be on hand to help visitors see and understand all that is taking place.

Those who wish to join are asked to RSVP. To do so, fill out the form at the bottom of this webpage. Only the first 30 guests to apply will be able to attend.

The 90-minute event will also include a short lecture on the event from Dr. Spencer Buckner, and technology will ensure that the event can be seen, no matter the forecast. If there are cloudy skies overhead, a livestream from a location with clear skies will be utilized.

Smoking and alcohol are not permitted on campus. Guests are encouraged to check the weather before arriving so they may come dressed appropriately.