Youth advocates push for $10 million to combat gun violence in Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn (WTVF) — Young people from the Southern Movement Committee are calling on Metro Council to invest $10 million in youth safety programs as gun violence continues to affect Nashville teens.

The youth advocates marched one by one to the microphone during Tuesday night's Metro Council meeting, making their case for full funding of what they call the "varsity spending plan."

"It makes me excited. It makes me know that there's hope for the future, especially when kids come together and they tell their parents, their parents, tell their parents, kids, and all that," said 17-year-old Kiyah Inmon. "It makes me excited to see that we have hope and we definitely make change."

Their advocacy comes after recent incidents of youth violence in the city. On Memorial Day, two teenage girls were caught in the crossfire of a shooting at Cedar Hill Park in Madison. Days earlier, a 17-year-old was shot on Fifth Street.

"It feels empowering that I can make a change. And it also, it makes me feel like anyone can, if I can," said Meron Bekele.

The Southern Movement Committee's youth assembly first introduced their $10 million "varsity spending plan" last year. They say the investment would build safer communities and address gun violence by funding the Office of Youth Safety and programs focused on restorative justice.

"We want to see those that program and that restorative justice, conflict resolution increase throughout Nashville," said Erica Perry, executive director of the Southern Movement Committee.

In 2024, the Metro Council approved $1 million to create the Office of Youth Safety and add a pilot program at the Napier Community Center. However, the youth advocates say this falls short of what's needed.

"Add the varsity spending plan to the budget. Please, please. We need this. We need the community to be better. We're going to make a change. We're putting in our part, put in yours too," Inmon said.

The council has two weeks to vote on the mayor's proposed budget or a substitute budget.

