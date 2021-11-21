Youth program helps distribute turkey food boxes in Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Folks in the Edgehill neighborhood will receive free turkeys and food boxes this weekend ahead of Thanksgiving.

The turkey drive is a collaboration between Youth Advocate Programs and Vanderbilt University Medical Center.

YAP works with kids like 16-year-old Xavier, who will host the drive. The teen is still on probation from Davidson County Juvenille Court and is working to grow and nurture himself in his community.

The drive kicks off at noon Sunday at Progressive Missionary Baptist Church in the Edgehill area.

YAP was established in Davidson County earlier this year.

It partners with youth justice, child welfare and other systems to provide community based services as an alternative to youth detention, out-of-home care and neighborhood violence.

YAP also serves up to 40 youth, ages 12-18 and hires primarily neighborhood-based staff who serve as Advocates to program youth and their families.

The advocates help youth identify their strengths and connect them and their families with tools to help them meet their goals.

Other teens in the program will be at the drive today, as well as their families.