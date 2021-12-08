Youth Villages searching for 150 more 'Holiday Heroes' to donate gifts to children in need

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Youth Villages in Middle Tennessee is looking for more volunteers to donate holiday gifts for kids in need.

The organization is in need of 150 more "holiday heroes" for kids who've experienced trauma, abuse or neglect.

If you volunteer, you'll get a wish list of three gifts along with their clothing sizes, hobbies, and other useful information to help the kids have a happy holiday.

"This year, more than 2,500 children will receive holiday wishes from 'Heroes' in our community," said Greg Schott, assistant director of development. "But, we still have 150 children still waiting for their Holiday Heroes! We’re hoping people will sign up to ensure every child in our care here in Middle Tennessee has a happy holiday come Dec. 25."

For more than 15 years, the organization has been connecting volunteers with Middle Tennessee children who otherwise would not receive any gifts for the holidays.

The deadline to shop and deliver items to Youth Villages is Monday, December 13. For information on how to get involved, click here.