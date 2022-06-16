Zach Adams seeks new trial 5 years after conviction in Holly Bobo case

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — There has been a significant legal challenge to the case against Zach Adams, who was convicted in the death of Holly Bobo in 2017.

NewsChannel 5 has obtained an exclusive copy of the nearly 200-page appeal that comes now five years after Adams was sentenced to life in prison for the kidnapping, rape and first-degree murder of the 20-year-old nursing student in Decatur County, Tennessee.

Bobo disappeared in 2011 and her partial remains were found in 2014. Her skull showed evidence of a gunshot wound.

This was a lengthy trial and a high-profile case many not just in Tennessee, but across the country, followed very closely.

It was heartbreaking for Bobo’s family and everyone who knew her.

Adams was convicted largely on a case of circumstantial evidence with crucial testimony against him coming from codefendant Jason Autry.

The lengthy, detailed appeal makes several points and offers arguments including that:



The judge on the case made several errors — including showing bias with statements made against the defense in front of the jury.

Autry fabricated his testimony to save his own skin. (In the event that a new trial is ordered there is a question if Autry would even agree to testify again.)

There was no DNA or any other physical evidence linking Adams to Bobo’s murder.￼

There is potentially another individual who is responsible for Bobo’s death.

There were clear instances of improper testimony jurors never should have heard. For instance, testimony linking Adams to prior incidents, including drug use and past arrests.

In most all life sentence convictions, the defense always appeals. They rarely succeed.

But in the Holly Bobo case, legal experts say there are some significant issues for the Tennessee Court of Appeals to explore.

Hearings are now underway on the motion and the appellate court could rule before the end of the year.

The state has already filed a response to the motion arguing that Adams received a fair trial, was convicted by a jury and is, indeed, Bobo’s killer.

Adams is seeking a new trial.