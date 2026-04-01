Zanies Comedy Club hosts an April Fools' Day charity comedy show to benefit Persist Nashville students

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Zanies Comedy Club is hosting a charity show on Wednesday to help Metro Nashville Public Schools graduates seeking college degrees.

The April Fools' Day Laugh-a-thon takes place at The Lab at Zanies. The high-energy night of stand-up brings the community together to support over 1,000 Nashville students as they work to earn their college degrees and transition into their desired career paths.

Proceeds from the event benefit Persist Nashville. The organization provides one-on-one coaching to students and helps with resources like financial aid and transportation.

The comedy lineup features CJ Walton, J McNutt, Matt Taylor, Mike James, and Katie Stewart. You can find out more about the show here.

If you're interested in donating, you can find more information here: https://givebutter.com/persistcomedy26

Want to learn more about how Persist Nashville is helping local students succeed? Watch the full live interview above to hear directly from the organizers, and let me know your thoughts on community support for education by emailing me at Eric.Pointer@NewsChannel5.com.

This story was reported by Eric Pointer and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Eric Pointer and our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.