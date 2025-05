RUTHERFORD CO., Tenn. (WTVF) — Police say that a zebra is loose and causing chaos in Rutherford County.

The animal was spotted on I-24 near Joe B. Jackson Parkway, running between traffic on east and west-bound lanes.

The westbound lanes remain open, while the eastbound lanes are being reopened after the zebra ran into the woods.

This is an ongoing story, we will update once we have more information.

