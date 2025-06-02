Zebra roams free in Rutherford County neighborhoods, eluding capture

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — This past weekend, a zebra showed up roaming neighborhoods in Rutherford County and as of this morning it still has not been caught.

After several sightings on Saturday, no confirmed sightings of the zebra yesterday and the sheriff in Rutherford County says the animal remains at large — unless the owner found the zebra and has not reported it.

The zebra had escaped into a wooded area off I-24 between Joe B. Jackson Parkway and the Epps Mill Road exits Saturday afternoon and could not be located.

The sheriff says the owners apparently only obtained the zebra on Friday night. No word exactly on how it escaped.

If you spot the zebra, call the Rutherford County Sheriff's Office.

