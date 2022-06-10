'Zeus' Austin Peay State University's corpse flower is now blooming

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — After weeks of anticipation, the corpse flower on Austin Peay State University's campus began blooming on Thursday night.

The flower, nicknamed "Zeus," will bloom for about 24 to 36 hours.

"We’re used to flowers with sweet smells that attract bees and butterflies," said Austin Peay biology professor Dr. Carol Baskauf. "The nickname for this plant is ‘corpse flower’ because it smells like rotting, dead meat. It stinks terribly."

The university's department of biology has a livestream for anyone to see the flower as it blooms without smelling its rotting foul aroma. For those willing to brave the stink, you can see Zeus in person from on Friday 6:30 a.m. until midnight at APSU's Sundquist Science Complex greenhouse. It's on the first floor at the end of hallway A.