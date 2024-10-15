Zoolumination is coming soon, and this year you can ice skate under the lanterns!

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Beginning November 14 and running through February 9, the Nashville Zoo is once again showing off over 1,000 custom-made glowing silk lanterns in Zoolumination.

But this year, there's a new twist to Zoolumination thanks to the Nashville Predators — an ice skating rink!

The rink is in honor of an American figure skater and Olympic Gold Medalist who is on the board of the Nashville Zoo, Scott Hamilton.

In addition to the rink, visitors will experience live entertainment at 6, 7 and 8:00 p.m. at the amphitheater, holiday drinks and food, and from Nov. 29 to Dec. 4 there's a North Pole Village as well.

Single night tickets are $25 for adults and teenagers, $21 for kids ages 2 to 12, and free for children under 2. You can purchase tickets on the Nashville Zoo website.