This ‘Nightmare Before Christmas’ Tree And Ornaments Collection Is For Superfans

Disney released “The Nightmare Before Christmas” back in 1993. Yet, the story about how Jack “The Pumpkin King” Skellington discovers there’s more to the holidays than Halloween seems to get more popular each year.

The quirky characters, dark storytelling and two holidays for the price of one have captured the hearts of millions of fans who love to collect merchandise based on the film.

If you’re looking to add to your collection, how about building a 3-foot-tall tabletop tree decked out in “The Nightmare Before Christmas” decorations?

Disney has teamed up with The Bradford Exchange to create “The Nightmare Before Christmas” Tabletop Tree Collection. It’s a monthly subscription package that ultimately produces a 3-foot, pre-lit The Dark of the Moon Holiday Tree decorated with various houses, figures and ornaments.

The collection features Jack, Sally, Oogie Boogie, Dr. Finkelstein and many more of the movie’s popular characters.

Each month of the eight-month subscription, you’ll receive a new piece to add to your collection. The first month starts out with Jack’s House and Sally. The tree arrives in the second month, followed by a tree topper, tree skirt, various sets of six ornaments, the town hall, the treehouse and more.

All of the Halloween Town buildings light up from the inside and the tree is decked out with 50 purple lights to give it a macabre, spooky glow.

The tree measures 36 inches high and the tree skirt (which arrives in month three) measures 24 inches in diameter. It could be a centerpiece decoration for any holiday room.

Each month’s installment is $59.99, so it’s not an inexpensive holiday collection. But for hardcore fans of “The Nightmare Before Christmas,” it can be an excellent gift that will give them months — and then years — of enjoyment.

Looking for other “Nightmare Before Christmas” home decor? You could try your hand at crocheting the movie’s beloved characters or just head to Home Depot where life-size animatronic figures of Jack and Sally are available to set up in your home, just in time for Halloween (and then Christmas).

Are you ready to usher in the fall and winter holiday season with the Pumpkin King and his crew?

This story originally appeared on Simplemost. Checkout Simplemost for additional stories.