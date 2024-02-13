NYPD looking to identify 2 suspects in fatal Bronx subway shooting

The New York Police Department has released images of two individuals believed to be involved in Monday's fatal subway shooting, aiming to identify them.

At around 4:35 p.m., gunfire erupted on a Bronx train platform during rush hour, resulting in one fatality and five injuries.

Michael Kemper, chief of transit for the New York Police Department, said the shooting was not random but rather stemmed from a confrontation between two groups aboard a train.

Three gunmen were believed to have fired as many as 19 shots, and officials say they have identified one of the suspects but are attempting to identify the other two.

Officials have released the image above and are urging the public to assist in identifying the individuals. You can do so by either sending a direct message to NYPD Crimestoppers or calling 800-577-TIPS. Officials say that all calls or messages will be kept confidential.

“You are now NYPD's most wanted, and you have the greatest detectives in the world looking for you. We suggest you turn yourself in because you're not gonna make it," said NYPD Deputy Commissioner Tarik Sheppard, addressing the suspects during a Monday press briefing.

The shared photos indicate that the unidentified suspects are two Black males. One is seen wearing a purple jacket and ski mask, while the other is wearing a black hoodie and ski mask.

The injured victims range in age from 14 to 71, with four of them in stable condition. Among them, a 29-year-old woman with gunshot wounds to her face and neck sustained the most severe injuries, according to ABC7NY.

