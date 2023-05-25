Oath Keepers leaders to be sentenced for their role in Jan. 6 attack

Two leaders of the far-right group the Oath Keepers will learn their fate Thursday after they were found guilty of playing a prominent role in the Jan. 6 insurrection.

Militia leaders Stewart Rhodes and Kelly Meggs were convicted of seditious conspiracy for plotting an armed rebellion to keep President Joe Biden out of office in 2020.

Prosecutors are seeking a 25-year prison sentence for Rhodes, and they want anything from 10 to 21 years for Meggs.

Federal prosecutors rarely charge people with seditious conspiracy, a charge that dates back to the Civil War.

It's one of the most serious charges faced by those arrested in the insurrection.

In November, Rhodes and Meggs were found guilty of seditious conspiracy, and during a subsequent trial held in January, four additional Oath Keepers were also convicted of this rarely used charge.

More members of the Oath Keepers will be sentenced on Friday and next week.

This sentencing comes weeks after former Proud Boys leader Enrique Tarrio was convicted on a seditious conspiracy charge for orchestrating a plot for members of his far-right extremist group to block the transfer of presidential power. The members of the Proud Boys organization will face sentencing for their actions in August and September.

