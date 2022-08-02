Oatly oat milk, Premier Protein shakes among dozens of drinks recalled over bacteria concern

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration recently announced a new round of recalls and this time you’ll need to check your cabinets before you indulge in your favorite oat milk, protein shake or other nondairy milk-based drink.

In a July 29 recall notice, the FDA announced that Lyons Magnus LLC had issued a voluntary recall on more than 50 of its nutritional products and beverages, “due to the potential for microbial contamination.”

The recall involves Lyons Magnus products under brand names that include Glucerna, Lyons, Pirq, Aloha, Intelligentsia, Kate Farms, MRE, Stumptown and Imperial. This recall also includes two of the most popular nutritional drinks on the market right now: Oatly oat drinks and Premier Protein shakes.

Lyons announced the products listed in the recall could contain the bacteria Cronobacter sakazakii.

“While infection related to Cronobacter sakazakii is rare, the common symptoms of illness could include fever, vomiting, and urinary tract infection,” the company said. “However, vulnerable and immunocompromised populations may be more susceptible to infection.”

To date, no illnesses or complaints related to these products have been reported. However, the recalled products should not be consumed, as Lyons says they “did not meet commercial sterility specifications” after analysis.

Anyone with any of the products listed below — all of which have best-by dates between November 2022 and September 2023 printed on them — should get rid of them immediately or return them to the store for a refund. Also, Lyons says anyone with questions or concerns can call 800-627-0557 anytime or visit its website for more ways to contact them.

In total, 53 Lyons products were included in the recall, all of which were sold nationwide. You can see the full list of affected products by clicking to the FDA recall notice, which shows the UPC codes, lot codes and best-by dates of each drink to look for.

This story originally appeared on Don't Waste Your Money. Checkout Don't Waste Your Money for product reviews and other great ideas to save and make money.