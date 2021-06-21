Catching Up with Brooklyn Tankard

Brooklyn updated us on her entertainment career, the return of her family’s reality television show, Thicker Than Water and the new nonprofit she founded to help at-risk girls and young women. The I Am Free Society will provide $33,000 in business development and mentorship to 33 at-risk but ambitious girls and young women, ages 12 to 24 years old who want the opportunity to start purpose-based businesses in 90 days. There are two fundraising events with proceeds benefiting the project; Saturday, June 26 the organization is hosting The Celebration Of Queens virtual concert and Brooklyn’s VIP Birthday Brunch on Sunday, June 27. Both events will be filmed for her 4th season of the Tankard family’s reality TV show Thicker Than Water, premiering July 4 on the CJC Television Network. For more information, tickets or to donate, go to www.IAmFreeSociety.org call (615) 544.5266 or email info@iamfreesociety.org. Follow Brooklyn and The I Am Free Society on Instagram and Facebook @queenbrooklyn and @IAmFreeSociety.