Oreo Is Debuting Rich New Flavor For Its 110th Birthday

Oreo is celebrating its 110th birthday this year, and the brand is giving us a gift to celebrate. How kind!

Nothing says “Happy Birthday” like a big chocolate cake, so Oreo has combined its flavors with that festive dessert to create Oreo Chocolate Confetti Cake cookies. The new cookies are the first limited-edition Oreo to feature rainbow sprinkles both in and on the cookie. The creme filling features two layers: the signature creme filled with sprinkles, plus a rich chocolate cake-flavored creme.

While the brand’s birthday isn’t until March 6, these new Oreos are now available online for pre-sale and will be in stores nationwide beginning Jan. 31. While Oreo doesn’t say how long the cookies will be on shelves, it’s safe to assume they will at least be around until March.

Nabisco

Along with the new cookie variety, Oreo is also hosting a sweepstakes that will be granting wild wishes to fans, including a baking class with pioneering pastry chef Dominique Ansel to a basketball experience with NBA great Dwight Howard. Other prizes include a lifetime supply of Oreos (defined as 12 packs of Oreo Cookies and a $3,072 check to buy more Oreos), a dream vacation, a space kit for “dunking in the Milky Way” and some Oreo merchandise.

You can enter the sweepstakes on Oreo’s website beginning Jan. 15. You can head there ahead of time, however, for more information and to see the official rules and prize values.

Nabisco

Oreo cookies were first introduced in 1912 in Manhattan and are now the world’s top-selling cookie. The cookies are sold in more than 100 countries and come in a variety of flavors, including some that are available year-round and others that only appear seasonally or as a one-off.

Just some of the other flavors might not have tried yet include Chocolate Hazelnut, Peanut Butter, Java Chip Ultimate Chocolate and Toffee Crunch, which not only features toffee-flavored creme, but also includes sugar crystals in the creme for an extra crunch.



Nabisco

Happy birthday to Oreo and kudos to them for providing the dessert.

This story originally appeared on Simplemost. Checkout Simplemost for additional stories.