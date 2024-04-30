Going to an event at Nissan Stadium? Start planning for parking now.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — If you're planning on heading to Nissan Stadium for any events this summer and into the NFL season, you're going to need to plan FAR ahead for parking.

Because of the construction for the new Nissan Stadium, parking will be limited. There are a couple options aside from parking at the stadium, including ride-share drop-offs, pedestrian paths and bike routes.

Nissan Stadium

Did you purchase parking ahead of time?

Pre-purchased parking will be available at Nissan for certain events, but they must be purchased before coming to the stadium.

Using a ride-share?

If you're plan on using Uber, Lyft or another ride-share option, the stadium has two pick-up locations, one at Interstate Drive and the other at the intersection of S. 2nd Street.

From the drop-off area, you'll have to walk down S. 2nd Street towards Shelby Avenue or around the stadium to a safe entrance.

Routes may be impacted by construction, so you're strongly advised to follow the postage signage as you walk.

Walking from downtown?

Parking at a downtown lot and walking across one of the bridges is recommended if you're able.

As many are aware, lots downtown fill up quickly, and can be pricey. We've linked the list of surface lots if you'd like to choose one of those to go to, but we have found some other options for you as well.

Parking at the Metro Courthouse Garage is $5 on evenings and Saturdays and Sundays. It's open 24 hours a day, 7 days a week and has an easy access to bridges. Note: The rate does raise to $15 for Titan's games and certain stadium events.

While it is a bit further, you can also park at the Nashville Public Library garage for $3 every half hour; $20 daily max; $10 after 5 pm and weekends (up to 12 hours).

If you choose to park at a lot downtown, there are three bridges that provide walking paths.

The John Seigenthaler Pedestrian Bridge, located on the south side of the stadium, is a pedestrian-only bridge that crosses the Cumberland River.

The Korean Veterans Blvd Bridge, which is to the right if you're facing the stadium has a sidewalk path.

To the left of the stadium, a sidewalk path is available on the Woodland Street Bridge.

Nissan is also accessible from East Nashville via Woodland St. and Shelby Avenue.

Looking for ADA parking?

Those with a stadium-issued ADA Drop-Off Lane pass can drop-off and pick-up passengers at the intersection of S. 2nd St. and Victory St.

This does NOT include on-site parking. You must access this area from the east of the stadium, go westbound on Shelby St. and turn right on Shelby St.

All accessible parking spaces are first come, first served for those with a parking pass.

Bringing a bike?

Bike racks are across the street from Gates 6 and near Lot T.