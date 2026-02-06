A New Nashville AI Media Platform

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Nashville based Nu Fangled TV is an AI media platform that produces and showcases work from producers and directors giving them opportunity to be discovered by distributors. CEO and Founder, Producer Penny Styles and Clyde C. Harris Nu Fangled TV CFO, Producer explain how the new platform works and how their multiple channels expand creativity, showcase stories and open doors for talent who might not otherwise get the chance to get their idea produced due to the costs of conventional film making.