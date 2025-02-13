Watch Now
AARP's Driver Safety Program: Teaching Seniors Road Safety

Harold Beaver, AARP's Driver Safety Program State Coordinator, joins host Mia McNeil on this episode of AARP Connected.
Harold Beaver, state coordinator for AARP's Driver Safety program joins host Mia McNeil in a discussion about Keeping seniors safe on the road.
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — From the time we get our first set of keys, driving has evolved and so has the way we drive. AARP's Driver Safety Program State Coordinator talks about being safe on the road with host Mia McNeil.

