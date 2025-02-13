NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — From the time we get our first set of keys, driving has evolved and so has the way we drive. AARP's Driver Safety Program State Coordinator talks about being safe on the road with host Mia McNeil.
AARP's Driver Safety Program: Teaching Seniors Road Safety
Harold Beaver, AARP's Driver Safety Program State Coordinator, joins host Mia McNeil on this episode of AARP Connected.
