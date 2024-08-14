Watch Now
NewsChannel 5+AARP Connected

Actions

Aging in Your Own Home

Universal design expert Richard Duncan is our guest.
Richard Duncan with the RL Mace Universal Design Institute joins the program to share how senior living can be made possible in your own home.
Posted
and last updated

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — On this edition of AARP: Connected, Mia McNeil welcomes universal design expert Richard Duncan to share with viewers how to make your home age-friendly.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Embrace 480x360 promo

Our gift to the Nashville community