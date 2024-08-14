NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — On this edition of AARP: Connected, Mia McNeil welcomes universal design expert Richard Duncan to share with viewers how to make your home age-friendly.
Aging in Your Own Home
Universal design expert Richard Duncan is our guest.
