Watch Now
NewsChannel 5+AARP Connected

Actions

Are You Ready for When Disaster Strikes?

Dr. Sarah Breazeale joins us in-studio to discuss disaster preparedness.
Dr. Sarah Breazeale joins Mia for this edition of AARP: Connected discussing how to remain as prepared and safe as possible when disaster strikes.
Posted at 5:00 PM, Jun 12, 2024

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Are you ready for when disaster strikes? Dr. Sarah Breazeale, Executive Director of American Red Cross Mid-South, joins us in-studio to talk what you need and how you can stay safe.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Embrace 480x360 promo

Our gift to the Nashville community