NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Are you ready for when disaster strikes? Dr. Sarah Breazeale, Executive Director of American Red Cross Mid-South, joins us in-studio to talk what you need and how you can stay safe.
Are You Ready for When Disaster Strikes?
Dr. Sarah Breazeale joins us in-studio to discuss disaster preparedness.
Posted at 5:00 PM, Jun 12, 2024
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Are you ready for when disaster strikes? Dr. Sarah Breazeale, Executive Director of American Red Cross Mid-South, joins us in-studio to talk what you need and how you can stay safe.
Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.