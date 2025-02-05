Watch Now
How do you find Tax Help for Seniors?

Emily Paul from the AARP Foundations' Tax Aide Program is our guest.
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — AARP Foundation's Tax Aide State Coordinator Emily Paul joins host Mia McNeil as they discuss key issues of seniors, social security and how the AARP Foundation's Tax Aide program can work for you in this episode of AARP Connected.

