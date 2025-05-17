Pickleball, Pickleball, Pickleball!

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — AARP Connected is a show created in partnership with NewsChannel5 Plus to address issues important to you and your family. We’ll have two new episodes each month, exploring a wide range of topics that impact all Tennesseans - from fighting fraud and helping caregivers, to supporting veterans, improving brain health and much more.

In this episode of AARP Connected, host Mia McNeil talks all things pickleball with Ken Herrmann, founder of the Association of Pickleball Professionals – and the national APP Tour.