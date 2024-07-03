Save on Food and Make This Healthy Summer Recipe!

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — As we do in each episode of AARP Connected, we will explore a topic that affects all Tennesseans, and especially older adults. We’ll discuss a wide range of topics on this show - from fighting fraud and helping caregivers, to supporting veterans, improving brain health and much more.

And today, we’re gonna have a little fun and learn a few new tricks in the kitchen. We’ve got a special guest, who I know well, and he’s going to talk about eating healthy and how grandparents can prepare meals with their grandchildren.

Chef Donald Nichols, executive chef of Healthy Kids & Teens in Memphis, joins the program to discuss tips on how to save money when buying food, and to show us how to make a fresh, mouth-watering salad.