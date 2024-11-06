Watch Now
NewsChannel 5+AARP Connected

Actions

Supporting Our Veterans

Sherry Pickering with the Departments of Veterans Services is our guest.
Sherry Pickering joins Mia on this edition of AARP: Connected to share tips on how we can support our veterans this November.
Posted
and last updated

Sherry Pickering joins Mia on this edition of AARP: Connected to share tips on how we can support our veterans this November.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Embrace 480x360 promo

Our gift to the Nashville community