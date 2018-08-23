Athlete Spotlight: Michael Chandler, MMA Fighter
On tonight's edition of "Athlete Spotlight", 2-time Former Bellator Lightweight World Champion, and Fitness Specialist Michael Chandler of Training Camp Nashville joins Jon Burton on SportsLine to talk the importance of personal training, and building a community in the gym.
Athlete Spotlight: Michael Chandler, MMA Fighter
On tonight's edition of "Athlete Spotlight", 2-time Former Bellator Lightweight World Champion, and Fitness Specialist Michael…
MorningLine: Presidential Politics
On today's MorningLine, we are joined by political science professor, Thomas Schwartz, to discuss the latest developments in Washington.…
MorningLine: Media and Politics
We all hear the term "fake news" quite often, and recently, President Trump suggested the media is the enemy, but what do you…
MorningLine: Escalating Violence in Nashville...
Veterans Mental Health
Staff Sergeant Ryan M. Pitts, the 9th living recipient of the Medal of Honor from the War in Afghanistan, and Veteran turned Licensed…
Inside Politics: Congressman Jim Cooper
There is plenty to talk about in the political world from the US Capitol...tariffs, the mid-term elections, Russian interference and the…
Inside Politics- Tennessee Politics
The August primary is now in the rear-view mirror and the fall campaigns are gearing up. To look at what’s happening, what it means and…
Out and About Today- Bianca Page Day
Brent and Mark discuss the 8th annual Bianca Page Day.