Churches, Political Polarization and A Walk Thru Bethlehem

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — "Politics divides families, it divides friendships, it divides churches! Senior Pastor of Woodmont Christian Church Clay Stauffer asks, "How can we bring people together who don't see the world the same way and get them to talk to each other, listen to each other, and have a mutual respect and understanding of where the other person is coming from?" Stauffer acknowledges that this division has always been there, but wonders what has changed? How can churches model how to have these difficult discussions?

Woodmont Christian Church will be performing a live nativity Sunday, Dec. 14, 12p-6p. The 300+ ensemble will give visitors a look at the town of Bethlehem as it was at the time Jesus was born.

The church is located at :

3601 Hillsboro Pike

Nashville, TN 37215

