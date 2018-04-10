Community Health Matters: Compassus

7:04 AM, Apr 10, 2018

There are many myths about hospice, and the services they offer. On this segment, we are joined by Edie Rimas, with Compassus, to help us better understand how hospice could help you or your loved one.

There are many myths about hospice, and the services they offer. On this segment, we are joined by Edie Rimas, with Compassus, to help us better understand how hospice could help you and your loved one.

Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top

NewsChannel 5+ Video