Community Health Matters- Cystic Fibrosis Foundation
Did you know thirty thousand people in the nation are affected by cystic fibrosis? On this segment, we are joined by Leigh Ellington, with the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation, to talk about the latest treatments, and help for the patients and their families.
