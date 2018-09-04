Community Health Matters- Cystic Fibrosis Foundation

11:16 AM, Sep 4, 2018

Did you know thirty thousand people in the nation are affected by cystic fibrosis? On this segment, we are joined by Leigh Ellington, with the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation, to talk about treatment, and help for the patients and their families.

Did you know thirty thousand people in the nation are affected by cystic fibrosis? On this segment, we are joined by Leigh Ellington, with the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation, to talk about the latest treatments, and help for the patients and their families.

Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top

NewsChannel 5+ Video