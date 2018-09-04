Community Health Matters: How Asthma Affects Children
Asthma in children is the leading cause for trips to the emergency rooms, hospitalizations, and lots of missed school days. On today's segment we are joined by Dr. John Robertson, with TriStar Children's Specialists, to talk about prevention and possible treatment options so the child can live a normal and healthy life.
