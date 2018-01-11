Community Health Matters- Psoriasis

4:47 PM, Jan 11, 2018

Many people have heard from psoriasis, but did you know it can be a chronic illness? On today's segment, we'll talk about the effects of psoriasis and other health problems that can develop from it.

Many people have heard from psoriasis, but did you know it can be a chronic illness? On today's segment, we'll talk about the effects of psoriasis and other health problems that can develop from it.

Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top

NewsChannel 5+ Video