Community Health Matters: Renewed

11:18 AM, Sep 4, 2018

Eating Disorders don't discriminate, and it can affect anyone regardless of age,ethnicity, income, etc. On this segment we talk to Courtney Grimes, with Renewed, about the services they offer, and resources available to those who need help. Be sure to watch to learn more.

