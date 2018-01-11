Community Health Matters- Saint Thomas OnDemand Virtual Clinic

Mostly Cloudy
HI: -°
LO: 31°
Did you know that there is medical services on demand? On this segment we'll tell you about a new on demand virtual clinic at Saint Thomas.
Did you know that there is medical services on demand? On this segment we'll tell you about a new on demand virtual clinic at Saint Thomas.
On this segment we will tell you about the new Pediatric Hematology and Oncology Floor at TriAStar Children's Hospital.
Diabetes is a prevalent problem in Tennessee. On this segment, we'll talk about ways to prevent, diagnose, and treat this disease.
On today's segment we'll tell you exactly what to do to safely dispose of those medications.
Do you know someone who might be suffering from memory loss? Or concerns about a loved one forgetting things? Do you have a history of…
Are you or someone you know close to retirement? Do you draw Social Security or SSI? Tune in as Nick Beres is joined by Josh Horn with the…