Community Health Matters- Senior Ride Program

1:12 PM, Jan 8, 2018

On today's segment we learn more about the Senior Ride program, design to help those who cannot drive still feel independent.

On today's segment we learn more about the Senior Ride program, design to help those who cannot drive still feel independent.

Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top

NewsChannel 5+ Video