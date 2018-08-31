Creekside Assist Living and Memory Care
Leslie Frisch and Lori Domer from Creekside assisted living join us for OpenLine.
Southern Woods and Waters: 3 Weeks until Deer...
Hugh and Brandon get together for another discussion of Deer Hunting Preseason.
College Football Preview
Bob Belvin, OVC Football analyst of ESPN3, and ESPN Clarksville joins SportsLine to preview the upcoming season.
Discussion with the Vice Mayor Candidates
On September 6th, Nashville will head to the polls to determine who will be the next Vice Mayor! Still undecided on who will get your vote?…
Music Modernization Act
Barton Herbison and Steve Bogard from the Nashville Songwriters Association International join OpenLine to talk the need for the…
Panorama: Septiembre 2018
En este episodio les informamos sobre el nuevo Centro de Abuso Sexual, el cual tiene como misión poner un fin a la violencia…
0-3 Preseason. What is going on with the...
After posting a 0-3 record this past weekend, Steve talks concerns fans might have about the Titans's upcoming season.
Should Metro Police have Community Oversight?
How does Metro Police feel about having a Community Run Oversight Board with investigative powers? Fraternal Order of Police Union…