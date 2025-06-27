Deep Water Fishing for Crappie on Dale Hollow

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Terry Peoples goes on a Dale Hollow fishing trip with Kentucky Guide Services Preston and Krystal Cleary and Southern Woods and Waters Contributor Nathan Vatter. Deep water fishing for crappie and white bass proves fruitful with a deck full of fish! Brandon and Dayton are joined on set with the fishing bunch. Preston talks about technique and gear when going for the big ones in 40-60 ft deep water!