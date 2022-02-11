February 2022: The Sami Cone Show

Watch
Getting Creative For Valentine's Day
We start our show with a delicious recipe from James Beard Award-winning chef, RJ Cooper.
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The February 2022 episode of The Sami Cone Show helps you celebrate Valentine’s Day in unique and affordable ways, while helping you enhance your relationships. We start with a delicious recipe from James Beard Award-winning chef, RJ Cooper. Then I show you how to make Valentine’s Day extra special this year without breaking the bank. I also work with a florist to teach you how to create beautiful floral arrangements at home on a budget. Finally, I speak with an expert on the benefits of using the Enneagram as a tool to help you to better understand yourself and your partner.

