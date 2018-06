NASHVILLE, Tenn. - The Proposed Plan for the MLS Soccer Stadium calls for construction on the Nashville Fairgrounds. It also allows for building to take place on 10 acres of the surrounding areas.

But what will that do to the Fairgrounds?

Metro Councilman Steve Glover believes the city is giving away prime real estate to a private developer for free, when that money should be devoted to helping the city with cost living increases.