NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — On this episode of Retirement Report, host Hank Parrott welcomes tax expert Friday Burke from Dr Friday Tax and Financial Firm Inc to discuss how taxes influence your retirement planning.

Call 615-376-5325 for more information or to RSVP to the FREE workshop on Thursday, July 16th, from 11am-1pm or Tuesday, July 21st, from 5-7pm at the Williamson County Public Library at 1314 Columbia Avenue, Franklin, TN 37064.

This program is paid for by Estate & Financial Strategies, Inc.