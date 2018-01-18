How the Judicial System Becomes Involved in Aging Issues

9:50 AM, Jan 18, 2018

On today’s show, we’re discussing how the judicial system becomes involved in aging issues, specifically probate, conservatorships and mediation. We are going to start with probate, a term many people have heard, but don’t always completely understand. With us today is Judge Randy Kennedy of the Seventh Circuit Court which handles all Probate and Estate Administration cases for Davidson County.

We are continuing our conversation with Davidson County’s Seventh Circuit Court Judge, Judge Kennedy. Judge Kennedy’s court not only oversees probate, but also conservatorships and guardianships, which can be another misunderstood topic.

We’re discussing how the judicial system becomes involved in aging issues, specifically probate, conservatorships and mediation. In this segment, we are continuing the topic of conservatorship with Rachelle Gallimore-Scruggs, the Director of the Office of Conservatorship Management.

Today, we’re discussing how the judicial system becomes involved in aging issues, specifically probate, conservatorships and mediation. Joining us in this segment is Gretchen Funk, Associate Executive Director of Supportive Care, at FiftyForward

In this segment, we are discussing mediation with the Sara Figal, the Executive Director of Nashville Conflict Resolution Center.

