How to Increase Your Brain Health

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — As we age, the importance of maintaining brain health becomes increasingly paramount. AARP Connected addresses cognitive decline in the senior community by understanding the 6 Pillars of Brain Health, offering Tips for Focusing, listing Brain health Risks and where to find more information about brain health and staying sharp. In this episode of AARP Connected, host Mia McNeil and AARP Sr. VP Policy and Brain Health expert Sarah Lock offer viewers a mnemonic device to help them remember what they need to do to keep your brain healthy.