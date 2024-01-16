Watch Now
113th Legislature Back in Session

January is usually considered a time for new beginnings at the start of a new calendar year. But when 113th Tennessee General Assembly reconvened here in Nashville, for its second and final regular session, the body seemed totally stuck in the controversies that dogged a largely unsuccessful special session on public safety last August. What will lawmakers get done in 2024? On this episode of Inside Politics, host Pat Nolan is joined by Steve Cavendish, editor of the Nashville Banner to discuss what we can expect this legislative session.
