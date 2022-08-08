Watch Now
2022 Education Issues in Tennessee

What issues are facing education in Tennessee?
What issues are facing education in Tennessee? Pat Nolan sits down with Gini Pupo-Walker, State Director of Education Trust in Tennessee, to discuss voucher programs, charter schools, and other issues on this episode of Inside Politics.
Posted at 9:27 AM, Aug 08, 2022
