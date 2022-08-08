WTVF-NASHVILLE — What issues are facing education in Tennessee? Pat Nolan sits down with Gini Pupo-Walker, State Director of Education Trust in Tennessee, to discuss voucher programs, charter schools, and other issues on this episode of Inside Politics.
2022 Education Issues in Tennessee
What issues are facing education in Tennessee?
