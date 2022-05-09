NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — As usual, this Legislature was full of both achievements and controversies, some of which loom on even as many lawmakers go home to run for re-election. To reflect on the session and bring his perspective, The Speaker of the Senate, Lt. Governor Randy McNally joins us on INSIDE POLITICS.
2022 Tennessee Legislative Session: Inside Politics
Lt. Governor Randy McNally
Posted at 10:05 AM, May 09, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-09 11:05:45-04
