2022 Tennessee Legislative Session: Inside Politics

Lt. Governor Randy McNally
As usual, this Legislature was full of both achievements and controversies, some of which loom on even as many lawmakers go home to run for re-election. To reflect on the session and bring his perspective, The Speaker of the Senate, Lt. Governor Randy McNally joins us on INSIDE POLITICS.
Posted at 10:05 AM, May 09, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-09 11:05:45-04

