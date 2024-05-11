Watch Now
6 Months Until the 2024 Election: How Foreign Affairs Play a Part

Dr. Thomas Schwartz (Vanderbilt University) is our guest.
The economy plays a large role in presidential election outcomes. This year, foreign affairs play a role as well. Joining us is Vanderbilt University History and Political Science Professor Thomas Schwartz.
Posted at 7:30 PM, May 10, 2024
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The economy plays a large role in presidential election outcomes. This year, foreign affairs play a role as well. Joining us is Vanderbilt University History and Political Science Professor Thomas Schwartz.

