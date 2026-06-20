A Conversation with Lamar Alexander

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Former U.S. Senator and Governor of Tennessee Lamar Alexander says the reason he went into politics was to help the most people he could. He believed he could do more and help more in the public sector than in the private sector.

In his new book, "The Education of a Senator: From JFK to Trump", Alexander gives detailed stories and insight from working with 10 presidents during some of the most important moments in US History.

A traditional Republican, Alexander doesn't agree with the extreme right point of view, but he doesn't like being called a moderate. Alexander says, "Conservatism properly understood includes flexibility and patience... If you're elected, there will likely be people who disagree with you, so if you want a result, you have to adjust your position to deal with them. One of my principles is flexibility... How are you ever going to do anything unless you compromise? How did we get Medicaid? How did we get Medicare? How did we get the National Park System? How did we get this country?... The whole political process is to take principles we mostly agree with and try to fit them together in a way most people can live with the result. That's what you do in public life."

As governor, Alexander worked to build a strong two-party system when Tennessee was a Democratic supermajority, but today he thinks the Democrats need to learn how to get elected.

Other topics include President Obama, January 6 and rebuking the Far-Right, Education and Policy Reform, and the loss of a strong two party system in Tennessee.